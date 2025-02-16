Johnson, Eric



Eric A. Johnson of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2025. He was born on July 28, 1949 in Plainfield, NJ the son of the late Robert and Oledie (nee Holmes) Johnson. Eric worked as a school teacher in Fairfield, OH for most his life. He is survived by his loving wife of over 33 years Donna Johnson; three children Shelli Hensley-Wynn, Roxanne (Zach) Ketring, and Erica Banta; five grandchildren Christopher Shanks, Geneva Day, Francis Ketring, Knox Ketring, and Levi Ketring. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Eric was also preceded in death by two siblings Joan Runyan and Robert Johnson. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



