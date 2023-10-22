JOHNSON, Eddie Lester



Eddie L. Johnson, Age 84 of Dayton, passed away on Thurs., Oct. 5, 2023. The funeral service will be held on Mon, Oct 23, 2023, 12:00 pm at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd, Dayton OH, 45406, Elder Scott Logan, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.



Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral