Johnson, Deboria

Johnson (Ragland), Deboria M.



Age 74, also affectionately known as Debbie. She was born on February 24, 1951 in Paducah, KY and departed this life on Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Dayton, OH. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sat., July 19, 2025 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation at 10 a.m. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com