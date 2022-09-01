JOHNSON, Deborah

JOHNSON (Wolford),



Deborah K. "Debbie"



Age 72, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep in her home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Phelps, Kentucky, on September 14, 1949, the daughter of the late Alfred and Flo (Scott) Wolford. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard Johnson, who was her primary caregiver during her illness, her children, Donny VanOss of Akron, David (Michelle) Johnson of Springfield, and Doug (Amy) Johnson of Enon; her grandchildren Tyler Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Cooper Johnson, and Emily VanOss; her brothers Kenny (Sandy) Wolford, Barry (Diana) Wolford, and Kirby (Diea) Wolford; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. Debbie graduated from North High School. She enjoyed painting and crafts, visiting Gatlinburg and the beach, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a faithful and loving servant of the Lord and an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she participated in many activities and enjoyed many years of teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care over the last four months. They'd also like to thank all their family and friends for their support and prayers. A service will be on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 12 noon at Bethel Lutheran Church with Rev. Larry A. Bannick officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 2731 W. Jackson Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502, or Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.



