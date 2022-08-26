JOHNSON, Charles D.



Charles D. Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. Born June 18, 1936, in Dearing, Kansas. He was a high school and college graduate (Business and IT). Early in life, he followed his father and worked in road construction for Geupel Construction. He had interest in bike riding, running, hiking, astronomy, photography and science and being with family. He was a very outgoing and friendly (he never met a stranger). Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Lola Johnson (Anderson), brother Bill Johnson, whom passed away tragic at 31 of an automobile accident, brother who passed away at birth. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Diane S. Johnson (Beard), whom he married on November 27, 1963, daughters Candy S. (Tim) Johnson (Taylor), Melody R. (Michele) Johnson (Foust), grandchildren Amber N. (Tony) Taylor and Jonathan M. Taylor and great-grandchildren Avalynn, Brysen, Malia and Waylen. Charles had requested that there be no services and wished to be cremated. With Jesus who was born in Bethlehem of Judea. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to leave a special memory.

