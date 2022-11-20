journal-news logo
JOHNSON, Beverly

JOHNSON, Beverly J.

Passed away on November 16, 2022, at the age of 76 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mayme and Palmer Jackson, sister Jeanette Jones, brother Palmer Jackson, Jr., and brother-in-law Adolph Harris. She will be dearly missed by her son Steffin (Elena) Johnson, her brothers Henry (Peggy) Johnson and Clinton (Linda) Jackson, and sisters Wanda (Pastor Morris) Lewis (Opelika, AL), and devoted sister Veronica Harris, aunt Elsie Henderson (Medina, OH), uncle Eugene Buford (Oberlin, OH), and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM on November 21, 2022, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S Gettysburg Ave, with funeral service at 1:30 PM (mask required).

Entombment West Memory Gardens. The family extends gratitude to everyone who helped care for her at the end of her life.


