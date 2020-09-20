JOHNSON, Alfred Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday September 14, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton Ohio 45416, with Rev. John Williams officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

