John Smith

Smith, John H.



John Herbert Smith, 86, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2026, following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield on May 17, 1939, the son of the late Herbert Woodrow and Verena (Durst) Smith. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. John owned and operated Smith & Associates, an industrial air cleaning service, for many years. He was a member and previous Master of the Masonic Lodge in Yellow Springs and served as Worthy Patron for Norris #426 Order of the Eastern Star. John was an avid golfer at Northwood Hills Country Club and later at many other local courses with his golfing buddies. He also enjoyed reading, working in his yard and the many dogs throughout his life. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn M. (Miller) Smith; their children, Matthew (Laurie) Smith and Michelle (Andrew) Abbey; grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Megan (Kaela) Seiler, Joshua Abbey, and Kirsten Abbey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Roxie Wallace and special relatives, Della Shellabarger and Mary Shellabarger. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





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