John Nole Jr.

Nole, Jr., John Paul



John P. Nole Jr., 77, of Englewood went to be with his Savior on Friday, January 23rd, 2026. He is survived by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Ruth (Newman) Nole and their son John David as well as his brother James, sisters-in-law Mary Nole, Beth Weindorff, brother-in-law Mark (Julie) Newman and numerous relatives and friends. John was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 4, 1948 to John P. Nole, Sr. and Virginia (Smith) Nole who, along with brother Robert and niece Jennifer, preceded him in death. He was a 1966 graduate of Northmont High School who served his country as a member of the Army's 199th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam during the year of 1969. John then worked as an insurance agent before becoming supervisor of the truck dock at Emery Worldwide and later transported mail to outlying post offices for Ullery Trucking before retiring in 2019. He was a devoted family man and loyal friend who loved doing for others. John was also an avid fisherman, gardener and skilled mechanic. With his wife Ruth, he co-led the Baptist Youth Fellowship at First Baptist Church of Tipp City in the 1970s and 1980s. John has been a part of Salem Church of God since 1987. The family welcomes loved ones and friends to a public visitation at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Rd in Englewood, OH 45322) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026 at Kindred, with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. There will also be a brief visitation at 9 a.m. until the time of service. John will be laid to rest at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Rd in Brookville, OH 45309) with military honors. To view the service for John or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund at 1530 Wilson Blvd, Suite 550 Arlington, VA 22209, Salem Church of God's Outreach/Mission Fund at 6500 Southway Rd, Clayton, OH 45315 or the Prostate Cancer Foundation at 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.



