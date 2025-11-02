MAY, John R.



May, John Robert, 93, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. John was born September 9, 1932 in Lockport, New York, the son of Edward and Viola (Leffler) May. He attended Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where he was enrolled in the ROTC program. Upon graduation in 1955, he went on to serve his country, stationed in Japan, as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army. John had a long professional career as a Chemist and retired from Navistar. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling with his family, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a devout member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Barbara (Pahl) May; five children, Nancy May, Peter (Pam Boyd) May, Kathleen (Paul) Baker, Jeffrey (Ann Mercer) May, and Andrew (Kathleen Whalen) May; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; three siblings, Tom, Jerry and Betty; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ed. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



