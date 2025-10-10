Martin, John Summers



Dr. John Summers Martin: Physicist, Scholar, Humanitarian



Dr. John Martin, D. Phil. (Oxon), a man of boundless intellect, deep integrity, and even greater heart, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2025, in Beavercreek, Ohio, at the age of 94. Born in Kent, England, with an early life spent in Uganda, John was a true citizen of the world whose journey was defined by a profound curiosity about the universe. A plasma fusion physicist, devoted professor, world traveler, and quiet humanitarian, he lived a life of noble principle and gentle kindness that touched all who knew him.



John's life was a testament to his insatiable quest for knowledge. As a Rhodes Scholar, he attended St. John's College, University of Oxford, earning his D. Phil in Physics in 1957. His distinguished academic career took him from a professorship at the University of Natal in South Africa to Wright State University, where he was a beloved Physics professor & Chair of the Physics Department for three decades.



Alongside his brilliance, John held a steadfast belief in the equality of all people. He and his late wife were active in the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, a core conviction that led their family to immigrate to the United States. An empathetic man with a deeply progressive spirit, he treated every individual with unwavering dignity and respect and expressed his hope to one day see a female president.



John's passions spoke to his adventurous spirit and love for the natural world. He was a committed naturalist and avid birder who found wonder in nature. An accomplished transatlantic sailor, he explored the world with courage and curiosity. He was also a gifted linguist who spoke seven languages, including fluent Zulu, using his skills to connect with people from all walks of life. His immense positivity and generous spirit were guided by his belief in the "Power of Positive Thinking," a philosophy he embodied daily.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, (Barbara) Ann Martin (formerly Quigley). He leaves behind his adoring wife of 31 years, Cherrie Martin (formerly Price) with whom he shared a joyful partnership built on deep love and mutual delight. He was a proud and loving father to his daughters, Annelise Martin (Mark Hatch) and Fiona Martin (Susan Camp), and a beloved grandfather to Josh Lewis-Martin, Camryn Lewis-Martin, Alex Martin, and Emmaline Vitale.



John will be remembered for his brilliant mind, but he will be cherished for his humble nature, his adventurous soul, his love for the natural world, and the unforgettable warmth and kindness he extended to everyone he met.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



