John Jackson

John Robert Jackson, a beloved father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully at his home in Centerville, Ohio, on November 16, 2025, at the age of 73, following a nearly two-year battle with cancer. Born on October 16, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, John was raised in a loving family. John graduated from Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City, Ohio, in the Class of 1971 after attending elementary and middle school in Northridge. He dedicated 30 years of his career to Mikesell's Potato Chip Company, where he was known for his hard work and dedication. With a humble and fun-loving spirit, John had a great sense of humor that endeared him to many. He was a true family man, cherishing moments spent with his loved ones. He was an avid golfer, and played baseball in his younger years. He especially enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds. John's legacy will live on through his daughters, Jessi (Mark) Smith and Julie (Jason) Brian, and his cherished grandchildren, Elaine and Nathan Brian. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry (Donna) Jackson, Ron Jackson, Beverly Jean (Richard) Bostick, and Krista (Dennis) Long, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Margaret Jackson. He will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, and the joy he brought into the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know him. His memory will remain a guiding light for his family and friends as they carry forward his legacy of love and laughter. Per John's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



