Heim, John Louis



John Louis Heim, 80, of Southport, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 21, 2025, in the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, "Hospice House of Brunswick".



John was born in Greenwich, CT., and was a son of the late Gregor and Ann Mayer (maiden name) Heim. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Hricisak.



A navy veteran and owner of the Taconic Brauhaus restaurant in Hawthorne, NY for over 30 years. He grew up in Thornwood, NY and also resided in Hawthorne and Ossining, NY.



Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Christine Heim; a son, Gregory Heim and wife Kerin of Carmel, NY; and two beloved grandchildren, Sienna and Joshua Heim.



A private celebration of life service will be held in the new year.



The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care, Hospice House of Brunswick, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, www.lifecare.org/donate .



A Limb has fallen from the tree. I keep hearing a voice that says,



"Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, The laughter, the song. The good life I lived



While I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you. Keep smiling and surely



The sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, My soul is at rest. Remembering all, How I truly was blessed. Continue traditions, No matter how small. Go on with your life, Don't worry about falls, I miss you all dearly, So keep up your chin. Until the day comes We're together again.'



Anonymous



