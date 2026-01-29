John Everhart

Everhart, John J. "Pete"



Everhart, John J. "Pete", 81 of Springfield passed away on Friday, January 23, 2026, with his family by his side. He was born on January 16, 1945, the son of Earl and Florence (Lyden) Everhart. John was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and Clark State College. He served in the United States Air Force. John was a Design Engineer and Application Engineer and was Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He also received a patent for a chiller control system while working at Hobart. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. John enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandkids sporting events. He also loved Ohio State and watching college football. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca; daughter and son-in-law, Marianne (Brent) North; son-in-law, Dan Shay; grandchildren, Colten (Alexandra) Winters, Eli (Erin) North, Joseph North and Riley Shay; great grandchildren, Elaya, Juniper and Easton; sister, Winnie Gillotti and brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Rita) Everhart. John was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rachel Shay; brother-in-law, Jerry Gillotti and nephew, Steve Gillotti. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com