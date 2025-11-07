John Depew

Depew, John Merle



John "Merle" Depew, age 84, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his residence on November 3, 2025. He was born on July 17, 1941, in Lemon Township, in Butler County, Ohio, to the late Yancie and Martha (Gray) Depew. Merle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who lived his life with kindness, faith, and love. John 14:6 "Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." Merle was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Lou Depew, on June 29, 2022. Together, they raised two daughters, April (David) Metzler and Annette (Larry) Wolf, who were a constant source of pride and joy to him. He also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren: Joseph (Maggie) Metzler, Gabrielle Metzler, Jericho Wolf, and Benjamin (Isabelle) Wolf; and one great-granddaughter. In addition to his immediate family, Merle is survived by his siblings: Gayle (Mike) Arnold and Carl (Karen) Depew and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Carol Stanton, Glenda Weddle, Gloria Jean Winkler, Penny Sue Schurger and Keith Depew. His family was always important to him, and his legacy of love and faith will live on in them. Merle was a dedicated member of the Eaton Road Church of God, where he found strength and community in his faith. His love for God, family, and others was evident in everything he did. Merle became a Master Carpenter while being a member of the Southwestern Carpenter's Union (which he retired from). His last 10 years of working, he opened his own company, LLA Builders. He was also a cancer survivor for the last 35 years. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Eaton Road Church of God, 2000 Eaton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral ceremony will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Christie Cooling officiating. Interment will take place at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



