Dahm, John T.



John T. Dahm, a valued member of the Dayton community and devoted servant of faith, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on May 28, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, John dedicated his life to service, education, and spiritual guidance. As a teaching brother in the Marianist community, he touched countless lives with his wisdom, compassion, and unwavering commitment to God. His role as a guidance counselor in Dayton further exemplified his deep care for others, offering support and direction to generations of students. Beyond his professional and spiritual contributions, John was a skilled builder whose craftsmanship reflected his patience and creativity. He also found joy on the golf course, with family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Corneil and Colette Dahm; his sister, Mary Suzanne Maloney; and his first wife, Martha Langdon-Dahm. John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna Dahm. He also leaves behind his siblings: Norbert Dahm, David Dahm, Michael Dahm, and Judith Jadwisiak. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Leonard's Chapel on November 13th at 11:00 a.m. John Dahm's warmth, generosity, and steadfast devotion to faith and community will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.



