Carl Eugene St. John Sr. of Springfield, OH, born on March 25, 1947, in Newtonsville, OH, went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2021, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of



Paula Mae (nee Kiser) St. John. Loving father of Teresa St. John, Danny St. John, Kevin (Adeline) St. John, Christopher St. John, Carl St. John Jr.,



Rodney St. John and the late Eric Jason St. John. Caring grandfather of Angelica (Coy) Harness, Amy St. John, Luke and



Alexis St. John, Christina, Rebecca and Eric St. John, Brandon Smith, Zachary and Gracie St. John and Koda Ryan St. John. Proud great-grandfather of Axton, Ameh, Ash, Addonis, Amarma, Lillian and the late Aires. Dear brother of Faye Daulton and the late Gene, Jim, and David St. John and Linda Diffindahl. Cherished son of the late David Arthur and Mamie Alice (nee Bradley) St. John. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Carl proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Friends will be received from 6 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, February 9 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St, Blanchester, where services will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 10. Interment, Myers Cemetery, Goshen TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Carl St. John to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242

