Sutherland, Joetta



Joetta Sutherland, age 92, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2026. Joetta was born on September 29, 1933, in Nicholasville, Kentucky (or "God's Country" as she lovingly referred to it), to Russell and Nellie Coyle. She built a life grounded in faith, love, and family. She was married to Bill Sutherland, the love of her life, for 57 wonderful years. Their marriage was one of deep devotion and partnership - the kind of love story everyone hopes for and few are lucky enough to have. Joetta was mother to Bill (Patty) Sutherland and Debbie (Glenn) Sullivan, a proud grandmother to six grandchildren, and a cherished great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her immense joy. Her faith was a central part of her life. Joetta was a longtime, active member of Far Hills Baptist Church in Centerville, where she joyfully served in many roles over the years - greeting guests, counting the weekly offering, leading Sunday School, and helping wherever she was needed. Church was not just something she attended, but something she was deeply rooted in throughout her life. Joetta retired from GAB Business Services, but she was perhaps best known for her incredible baking. She was famous for making large batches of homemade Christmas candy every year for friends and family - candy so good that even Esther Price couldn't compete. She also lovingly baked birthday cakes for family members well into her 90s. She enjoyed reading love stories, listening to Elvis Presley, and never lost her admiration for Matthew McConaughey. Joetta will be remembered for her faith and the love she shared with those lucky enough to know her - especially the way she would light up with a warm smile and the best greeting whenever she saw them. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joetta's memory to Hospice of Ohio. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses at Soin Hospital and the staff at The Patterson, especially for their kindness and care - and the chili. Services will be held privately by the family.



