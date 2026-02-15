Joe Sanders Jr.

Sanders, Jr., Joe R.



Age 91 of Dayton, departed this life Tuesday, February 6, 2026. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 8:30 AM, followed by service 9:30 AM, Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



