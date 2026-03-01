Joe Curtis

Curtis, Joe Louis

age 88 departed Sunday, February 22, 2026. He is survived by loving family and friends. Funeral service 11AM, Friday March 6, 2026 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

