JoAnne Stinson

Stinson (Mygatt), JoAnne



JoAnne (Mygatt) Stinson



September 10, 1934 –



November 20, 2025



Miamisburg, Ohio - JoAnne (Mygatt) Stinson, age 91, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Dayton on November 20, 2025, at Sycamore Spring Skilled Nursing Facility.



JoAnne was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 10, 1934, to Josephine Kelch Mygatt and Paul Edward Mygatt, Sr. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Gerald ("Jerry") Stinson, and her sister, Mary Louise Mygatt.



She is survived by her son, David (Sandy) Weihrauch, and daughter, Mary Jo (Mark) Widman; her brother, Paul (Vicki) Mygatt Jr.; niece Rebekah (Mygatt) Flores; nephews Joshua Mygatt and Jacob Mygatt; as well as extended family Philip R. (Sandy) Stinson and David S. Stinson.



A graduate of Miamisburg High School, JoAnne lived in Ohio and Indiana before relocating to Colorado, where she met and married the love of her life, Jerry. In retirement, the couple made their home in Arizona and shared many adventures traveling throughout the United States and abroad. JoAnne's favorite journey was accompanying Jerry to Yancheng Teachers College in Jiangsu Province, People's Republic of China, where they lived for several years-Jerry teaching spoken English and writing, and JoAnne providing invaluable support in his classroom.



In her later years, JoAnne returned to Miamisburg and resided at Sycamore Glen Kettering Health Senior Living. She was a faithful member of St. James Methodist Church, where she found community, comfort, and friendship.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com