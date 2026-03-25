Wright (Swain), JoAnn



JoAnn Wright, 90, formerly of South Charleston, passed away March 22, 2026, in Aventura at Oakwood Village. She was born July 8, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Donivon and Frieda (Autenrieth) Swain. Mrs. Wright was an active member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church and she was a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed art pottery and antiques but most importantly JoAnn enjoyed being with her loving family and many friends. It was said that she never met a slot machine she didn't like. JoAnn was retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base following 32 years of ser-vice. Survivors include two sons; Dave Wright (Molly Clark) and Steve Wright, grandchildren; Dustin Wright (Koti), Devin Wright, Kyle Flinner, Shannon Wright (Joey Lilley), great grandchildren; Liam Wright, Blair Wright and Aria Lilley, sisters; Donna Misocky and Sally Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Russell Wright in 2011, a sister; Nancy Colliflower and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ben Webster officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM until 1:00PM prior to the services. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



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