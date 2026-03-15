Joann Findlay M.D.

Findlay, M.D., Joann C.



Joann C. Findlay, MD passed away on March 8, 2026, after a lengthy illness. She was lovingly cared for by her devoted husband, Dr. Jim Sabiers. Joann was born on October 27, 1943, in Pittsburgh PA. She was the daughter of Ruth and David Findlay, the younger sister of brother David. Following her mother's divorce, Ruth married Edward Meyers. The family moved to Texas where her sisters Penny and Mary Jane Meyers were born. The family subsequently moved to Champaign-Urbana IL. Joann attended public schools and graduated from Urbana High School in 1961. Joann attended Northwestern University where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1965. She majored in chemistry and minored in math and art history. She was interested in medicine but was discouraged by her advisors from this consideration. Joann moved to Wilmington, DE, where she spent 10 years working as a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry. She then decided to pursue her original interest in medicine and was accepted to The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in 1977. She was one of a very few women, and the rare "older" women in her class. She graduated from medical school in 1981 and moved to Cleveland OH to begin her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Case Western Reserve/University Hospitals of Cleveland. Following her internship and residency training she was awarded a Fellowship in Endocrinology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia from 1984-1986. Following the completion of her training she returned to Cleveland to practice at University Hospitals in Cleveland and serve on the faculty at CWRU. During her internship in Cleveland she met her future husband, Jim Sabiers. They married on 7/26/86. Jim completed his medical training in Hematology/Oncology, and they remained in Cleveland until 2003 when they moved to Dayton to continue their careers. Joann practiced medicine with a deep commitment and passion for quality patient care. Joann was an extraordinary person. She was a deeply loyal friend, a devoted family member and the most knowledgeable sports fan imaginable. She enjoyed traveling and took delight in a series of small dogs which she raised. Joann organized gatherings of her high school and college friends at her lake houses her entire adult life. She returned to Wilmington DE and Dewey Beach DE to visit friends and enjoy the ocean for many years. She was involved in the lives of her sisters and their families as well as Jim's sisters and their families. Many of the holiday gatherings were graciously hosted by Joann and she was devoted to her mother and Jim's parents as well. The unique and defining identity for Joann was her lifelong passion for sports. To say she is a fan is an understatement. She was a legend. As a young girl she became intrigued with the baseball talent of Willie Mays. This led to her lifelong love of the Giants, even with their move from the Polo Grounds to Candlestick. When Joann began her medical training, she adopted the hapless Cleveland Indians as her new team. She was famous for attending Opening Day regardless of the Cleveland weather. Here is the picture; this attractive woman sits with her sports bag. She takes out her cap, mitt, radio, scorecard and pen. Her hopes were high. She was thrilled with the rare victory, optimistic about tomorrow with the usual defeat. Joann always stayed until the last out. On September 27, 2025, Jim arranged for a seriously ailing Joann to attend the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Indians) next to last game of the regular season. Joann was using a wheelchair and required oxygen. With Jim's help she was able to take her seat along with her lifelong friend and baseball-opening day sidekick Anne Unverzagt. Her nephew and fellow Cleveland sports fan Michael Klamo was also with her. She reached into her bag and pulled out her scorecard and placed it on top of her portable oxygen concentrator. She smiled with pure delight. The Guardians won the game in dramatic fashion in the ninth inning. The team clinched the division championship. But the real miracle was Joann, doing what she loved and staying for the last out. Joann is survived by her husband Jim Sabiers, her sister Penny Dagley (late husband Myron), nephews Matt and Chris; her sister Mary Jane Ossola, husband Ken, her niece Ashley Simpson, husband Tyler, great nephews Charlie and Henry, and niece Maggie Hughes, husband Tommy, great niece Molly and great nephew Jackson; her mother-in-law Ellen Sabiers (late husband Harry); her sister-in-law Beth Klamo, husband Steve, niece Amanda Proffitt, husband Brian, great niece Clara, nephew Michael, and nephew James and wife Caitlin, sister-in-law Laura Eha, husband Steve. She is predeceased by her mother Ruth, fathers David and Edward, brother David and brother-in-law Myron and father-in-law Harry. The family plans a celebration of Life for later this spring. Donations: American Diabetes Association, Dayton Humane Society, Dayton SICSA. Special thank to: Dr Barry Taylor and his Staff, Dr Alex Calvo and the staff of Kettering Cancer Care and Hospice of Dayton. Special thanks to Joann's friend Anne for this wonderful tribute. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



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