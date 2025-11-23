Joan Freed

Freed, Joan F.



Joan F. Freed, 92, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, November 4. She retired after a dedicated 40-year career with Elder-Beerman. Joan is survived by her daughter, Shari L. (Freed) Cardwell, and husband, Michael, of Beavercreek; her son, Christopher D. Freed, and wife, Anita (Shotkoski); her granddaughters, Christine McKeever (Cardwell) and husband, Justin, of Beavercreek, and Lindsay King; her grandson, Nicholas Cardwell, and spouse, Caleb Nettleton; and three great-grandsons, Taylor McKeever, Parker McKeever, and Kohen Van Winkle. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel C. Freed; her father, William Lloyd; and her mother, Willmina (Jungelas) Lloyd. The family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with funeral services immediately following, on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall. Interment will follow at Woodhill Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



