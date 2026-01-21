Joan Eckert

Eckert (Herbers), Joan F.



Loving wife of the late Joseph W. Eckert Sr., beloved mother of Joseph Jr. (Pamela Kariofiles), James (Nancy), John (Linda), and Mary Jo (Randy Campbell), grandma of 6 and great grandma of 4. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, from 5 - 7 PM at the Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Rd. Mass of Christian burial on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 9:30 AM at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church at 382 Liberty Ave. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Butler Co. Humane Society. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



