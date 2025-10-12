Jimmie Wiilliams

Wiilliams, Jimmie L.



Age 93, departed this life on Friday, September 26, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.



