JETER, Thoedore

JETER, Jr.,



Theodore Richard



Theodore Richard Jeter, Jr. was the first of four sons born



to Theodore and Blonnie



Pennington Jeter in Dayton, Ohio, on April 2, 1935.



Theodore Richard Jeter departed October 14, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Richard was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1953. He attended Bowling Green State University. He enlisted into the Air Force in 1957 and continued his service as a Reservist until 1995. Richard was called out of retirement to serve his country in the Persian Gulf War in 1991. Richard bravely served his country as Master Sergeant (1957-1991). Richard retired from Inland Manufacturing after 30 years of service. Richard loved children, he was a nurturer, teacher and protector. He never met a stranger and was a mentor to many. He enjoyed tinkering with his cars, raising German Shepherds, and working in the garden. He liked working odd jobs with a group of his buddies and often mourned the loss of them all. Theodore Richard Jeter, Jr. was an "upright" son of the Most High! He was a dutiful son to his parents! He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Blonnie Jeter; brother, Lawrence R. Jeter; and niece, Tracy D. Jeter-Riddle. Richard leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia Hammond



Jeter; brothers, Charles R. Jeter, Frederick R. Jeter; stepson, grandson, D'Edward Franklin; great-grandchildren, Ariel



Esters, Deonta Cordell; great-great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Patterson, Kay'Ceon Youngblood, Nico McLemore; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that loved him dearly. Visitation on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Private burial will be held Monday at the Dayton National Cemetery with full military honors. The family would like to extend special thanks to Yvette Lynch at Friendship Village



Retirement Home, nephew, Charles Hammond IV, and Kathleen Rome. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Richard or leave a condolence for his family.

