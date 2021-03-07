X

JESSEE, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JESSEE, Patricia

Sweet, kind, and fun-loving Pat, passed away 10/20/20. She was born 12/1/1932, and had 3 siblings, Julia, Freida, and

William. She married Robert Crawford and they had 3

children, Michael, Patricia, and Bobby. They had 2 granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons. Pat worked at WSU and received a degree in communications. She was also a smiling receptionist at DATV for 6 years. Pat loved her chihuahuas, music, theater, concerts, and playing mahjong and dominos at the Huber Heights Senior Center. She will be missed and remembered by many!

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.