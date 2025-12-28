Jermaine Kinney

Kinney, Jermaine Jay



Jermaine Jay Kinney, age 48, of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, December 8, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Monday, December 29, 2025 at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com