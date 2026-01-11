Jerlean Wright

Photo of Jerlean Wright

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Jerlean Wright
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Wright, Jerlean

Jerlean Wright, age 77, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Funeral service 12 pm Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Barbara Elicker
2
Milton Elliott
3
Ricky Brown
4
Gerald Bowers
5
Johan Bierer