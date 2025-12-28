Jerid Smith

Smith, Jerid Eugene



Jerid Eugene Smith, age 49, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his family on Dec. 22, 2025, due to complications of his valiant lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Jerid was born on Dec. 12, 1976, in Springfield and is survived by his wife and best friend of 26 years, Marin (Nelson), with whom he built a partnership rooted in enduring love and laughter. He is also survived by his cherished daughter, Annalise Smith of New York, NY, parents Carl Richard "Rick" and Rose Smith of South Charleston, mother-in-law Joann Nelson of Springfield, father-in-law Bill Nelson of Columbus, brother Jason (Barbara) Smith, sister-in-law Lara (Michelle) Nelson, nieces and nephews, Bennett and Zane Godinho-Nelson, Casey Harrod, Joe (Amanda) Harrod, and many special friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and nephew, William B.J. Harrod. The family is taking this time to grieve privately and plans to hold a celebration of life at a later time. Donations in Jerid's memory can be made to Hosts for Hospitals of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at hostsforhospitals.org or Transplant House of Cleveland ransplanthouseofcleveland.org. To view his memorial video or read his full life story visit www.littletonandrue.com





