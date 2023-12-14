Jergens, William "Bill"



William P. "Bill" Jergens, a beacon of generosity and a man whose laughter could light up the darkest room, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2023, in Troy, Ohio, at the age of 69. Born on August 25, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, Bill's life was a testament to the power of dreaming big and giving wholeheartedly.



Bill's journey began at Chaminade High School, where he graduated in 1972, already displaying the charisma and leadership that would become his hallmark. His professional path was not just a career but a calling. As the Owner and Operator of R.B. Jergens Contractors, he didn't just build structures; he built a legacy. Since the inception of his company in 1993, Bill's vision was a compass that led his team to excellence, making the company a Top 100 Company in the Dayton area since 2013. Yet, it was his ability to create an environment where people came first that truly set him apart.



Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mable Jergens, and his brothers, Thomas Jergens & Paul Jergens. Bill's memory will be cherished and kept alive through his loving family. He is survived by his sons, Brian Jergens and his wife Nely Rochelle of Florida, and Andrew Jergens and his wife Kylie of Cincinnati; and his two granddaughters, Yuri and Heather, his loving girlfriend Rhonda Rhoades; his 3 siblings Charles (Diane), Ray (Beverly), Cindy (Denny) Dennis. Bill is also survived by his many nieces & nephews, and numerous other family members and dear friends that were always there for Bill. Bill's life was not just about building a successful business; it was about building a better world. His generosity knew no bounds, as he supported his community with a heart that never sought the spotlight. Bill contributed to a myriad of causes, including Rotary International, Vandalia Visions, Vandalia Butler Chamber of Commerce, Vandalia Youth Theatre, Aullwood Audubon, Vandalia Butler Foundation, Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Dayton Children's Hospital, The Big Hoopla, Oak Tree Corner, Pink Ribbon Good, and numerous other charities. His philanthropy was as much a part of his legacy as his professional achievements.



Bill's interests were as varied as they were passionate. A collector of special interest cars and an enthusiast of motorcycling, he found joy in the thrill of the ride and the beauty of the machines. At his home, he crafted maple syrup, a sweet endeavor that spoke to his love for creating and sharing.



To describe Bill Jergens is to speak of generosity, optimism, and humor. His life was a masterclass in living fully, a narrative that would inspire anyone to pursue their dreams with vigor and to laugh heartily along the way. Bill lived by the words of Zig Ziglar, "A good life is when you smile often, dream big, laugh a lot, and realize how blessed you are." This motto was not just a saying for Bill; it was his way of life, his creed, his very essence.



As a motivational speaker encourages others to reach for the stars, Bill's life serves as a powerful reminder that with a warm smile, a big dream, and a hearty laugh, we can indeed realize how blessed we are. He was not just the man behind the blueprints, he was the architect of a life well-lived, touching countless hearts and leaving an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Visitation will be Monday, 9-10AM at Our Lady of the Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Monday December 18, 2023 at Our Lady of the Rosary 22 Notre Dame Ave Dayton OH 45404. Burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pink Ribbon Good, Children's Hospital or Our Lady of the Rosary in Bill's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com Livestream available to view the Mass at www.sgfp.org



Bill Jergens's story doesn't end here. It continues in every life he touched, every structure he built, and every dream he inspired. Let us carry forward the light of his spirit, remembering that to live as Bill did is to embrace the fullness of life with open arms and an open heart. His legacy is a blueprint for a life of joy, generosity, and boundless optimism.



Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home



