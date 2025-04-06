Jergens, Todd



Todd Jergens, age 65, of Clayton, passed away Saturday, March 22, 2025 at his home. He was born March 10, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Eugene and Charlotte Jergens. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Jergens, mother, Charlotte Jergens; brother, Nicholas Jergens; and love of his life, David Dotson. Todd is survived by his six brothers, Christopher (Diane) Jergens, Mark (Mimi) Jergens, Daniel (Monica) Jergens, Bernard (Sharon) Jergens, and Benjamin (Patty) Jergens; and Eugene Jergens, Jr. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Todd will be fondly remembered for the impact he made on the lives of so many. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local charity of your choice. A Celebration of Todd's Life will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 18, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



