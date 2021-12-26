JERDON, Melvin E. "Mel"



59, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in his home. He was born October 14, 1962, in Hamilton, Ohio.



Mel was a graduate of Lakota High School. He worked as a fork lift operator for Palmer Trucking. Mel was an avid golfer and dog lover.



He is survived by his niece, Katie Jerdon (Mary Anne Hazlett); nephew, Kevin Jerdon (Amanda); great-nephew, Dean Jerdon; sister-in-law, Nancy Jerdon; as well as a host of friends.



Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Barbara (Rhine) Jerdon; his brother, Larry Jerdon; and his beloved



boxers, Muggly and Archie.



Private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. The family ask that you help celebrate Mel's life by doing something that he enjoyed or that you and Mel did



together.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com