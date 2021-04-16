JENNINGS, Nancy Greene



91, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. Nancy was born on December 26, 1929, in Evanston, IL, to the late Harry C. and Frances D. Greene. She spent her early years in LaGrange, IL, where she attended Cossitt Avenue School and Lyons Township High School. She earned an Associate in Applied Science degree from the College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL. She met the love of her life, Ralph Jennings, whom she "went steady" with in junior high, and, some 35 years later, they



re-discovered each other and married in 1981. They lived in



California several times, Chattanooga, TN, Overland Park, KS, and New Bern, NC. She and Ralph retired to Palm Desert, CA, and eventually relocated to Wilmington, NC. She spent her



final years with family in Clayton and Brookville, OH. Nancy enjoyed her family, travel, her pets, and spending time with Ralph. She was also renown for her passion for chocolate.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Ralph, her first husband, Howard Marks, Sr., son Thomas Kevin (TK) Marks (Lisa), son Kenneth Allen Marks (Patti Ann), brother Harry Greene, and sister Patricia Johnson.



She is survived by her son Howard Edward Marks, Jr, his wife Becky; daughter-in-law Patti Ann Marks; daughter-in-law Lisa Marks; daughter-in-law Terri Norkunas; daughter and son-in-law Barb and Mark Olson; grandchildren Julia Frazee,



Benjamin Marks (Melissa), Katherine Marks, Bryan Marks,



Rachel Przywojski (Nick), Collin Marks, Haley Marks, Tracy Pohlen (John), Tricia Perry (Bobby), Cory Olson (Andrea), and Rob Olson (Lyndsie); and great-grandchildren Avery Frazee, Jordan Marks, Taylor Marks, Kenneth Przywojski, Will Pohlen, Isla Pohlen, Eloise Olson, Avery Olson, and Brooklynn Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews, not to mention many friends.



A Funeral Service held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave, Dayton, OH 45419. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for benefit of the Alzheimer's Association,



Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.



Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45415.

