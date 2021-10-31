journal-news logo
X

JENNINGS, Kenneth

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JENNINGS,

Kenneth Jennings

Was born June 1, 1950, in Decatur, Alabama. He departed this earthly life on October 9, 2021. He was a graduate of Paul

Laurence Dunbar High School class of "68. Retired from the Dayton Board of Education, Waibel Energy Systems.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father Armistice Jennings, mother, Pearlina

Jennings. Wife of 48 years Lillie Crutch Jennings. Brother,

Alvin Jennings Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters Melissa Hines, Tonya (Mark) Mays, Felicia Jennings. Sons,

Antonio Collins, Kenneth Jennings Jr, Julius Jennings. Sister, Dorothea Jones. Loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at All In Banquet Hall, 1543 Alwildy Ave., Dayton, OH 45417 11 AM until 5 PM. Per Kenneth's request no funeral service.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NAGY, Dorothy
2
ANDERSON, Ronald
3
Brame, DPD Officer Kevin
4
ESPICH, Nancy
5
FARRA, Minnie
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top