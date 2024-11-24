Jennewein, JoAnn

Jennewein (Reed), JoAnn



JoAnn Jennewein, age 84, passed away on November 14, 2024, at her residence in St. Marys, Ohio.



Born on April 3, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Ruby (Reed) Markov and Donald Reed, JoAnn was raised by her mother and stepfather, Ruby and Mike Markov. She graduated from Greenon High School and began her career as a secretary, eventually discovering her true calling as an entrepreneur-a role she embraced throughout most of her life.



JoAnn is survived by her beloved dog, Gigi; her nieces, Susan Clark and Tracy (Ken) Patrick; her great-niece, Reed Patrick; and her great-nephews, Clark Patrick and Connor Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jennewein; her parents; her sister, Becky (Jim) Clark; her nephew, Chris (Maria) Clark; and her stepfather, Mike Markov, whom she often described as a pivotal, life-changing figure for their family.



Beyond her professional achievements, JoAnn will be remembered for her love of decorating for every holiday, creating joy for customers of all ages. A lifelong, devoted dog owner, JoAnn shared a special bond with Gigi and her other furry companions throughout the years.



