Jenkins, Sheryl
Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2024. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Living Water World Ministries International, 300 Pleasant Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45403, with Bishop Dr. Samuel R. Johnson Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
