Roger A. Jenkins II, 52, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 29, 2025. He was born on March 24, 1973, in Springfield, the son of Roger A. Jenkins and Pamela Sue (Willmeth) Jenkins. Roger graduated from Springfield North High School in 1991 and went on to serve with the Springfield Police Department for 20 years before retiring. He cared deeply for others and was known for his steady presence and sense of duty, wanting to do the right thing even when it was hard. He was a lifelong fan of the Duke Blue Devils, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bears, and Ohio State Buckeyes. Roger enjoyed working on cars, especially his Dodge Mopar. He took pride in his yard and gardens, often spending hours outside simply because he enjoyed it. He and his wife Trena liked working on their property together and decorating for the holidays. If Roger was listening to music, it was usually the Beatles. Roger is survived by his parents, Pam and Roger Jenkins; his wife of 17 years, Trena Jenkins; his son, Brogan Reese Jenkins; his brother, Shane Allen (Brittany) Jenkins; nephew, Jaden Wesley Jenkins; and niece, Addison Grace Jenkins; his beloved dogs Kaiser, Baron, and Mina; cats Rocket, Daisy, Shadow, and Blossom. Services will be held on Monday, April 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. A burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. To view Roger's memorial video or leave condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





