JENKINS, Doris Jean



Of Centerville, OH, born January 2, 1941 in Rosenburg, TX, to the late Roland Corley and Albertha Brown, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was a dedicated elementary school teacher for over 32 years. Doris was also the assistant principal and treasurer at Ruskin Elementary, and a dedicated member of Centerville's Diversity Committee. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of almost 62 years, Lorenza Jenkins; children, Leonard Jenkins (Sonja Jenkins), Sherry Jenkins, Angela



Jenkins-Thomas (Ezra W. Thomas); grandchildren, Nadia



Jenkins, Lorenzo Lewis, and Gabriella Thomas; a host of family members and friends. Walk-through visitation, 10 am-12 noon, Monday, February 8, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 12:30. Link:



www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/



Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

