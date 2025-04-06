Jenkins, Angela Ellen



Angela Ellen Jenkins, 55, lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio passed away on April 2, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Angie was known for her unwavering love for her family. She was a fiercely devoted mother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family at home. She brought warmth and laughter into any room she entered. Her strength, compassion, and loyalty defined her life, and her memory and kindness will live on through those she left behind. Angie dedicated her life to her children and family, never hesitating to put their needs above her own, constantly striving to help them in their struggles and be able to live their lives with happiness. Her home was a place of comfort, laughter, and unconditional love - and more than a few dogs, cats, and feathered friends who all brought joy to her life.



She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Jenkins; her children, Hannah Gebhardt, Declan Gebhardt (Emily McNutt), Ashley Jenkins, and Jordy Jenkins; her parents, Robert and Peggy Stevens; sister Heather Stevens; granddaughter, Ana and her former husband, John Gebhardt. She is also remembered with love by countless extended family members and friends who cherished her. A celebration of Angie's life will be held Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 at 3 p.m. at her parents' home, 3300 Erter Dr., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium or the American Lung Association in her honor. Though Angie has left this world behind, her love, spirit, and legacy live on in the hearts of those who knew her. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





