Jeffrey Linck

Linck, Jeffrey Allan



Jeffrey Allan Linck, age 78, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday January 29, 2026 at Bethany Village. His smile and sense of humor left a heartfelt impact on all who knew him.



Jeff was born on February 14, 1947, in Canton, Ohio, the oldest of George and Ruth Linck's three children. After graduating from Central Catholic High School, Jeff attended the University of Dayton, where he studied computer science. It was there that he met his sweetheart, Anita, the love of his life. They were married for 55 years and raised 3 amazing children together. Jeff was an active member of his community over the years. An Eagle Scout himself, Jeff led his sons' Cub Scout Pack at Incarnation School. He coached select soccer and served as a soccer referee for more than 15 years. Jeff was an avid U.D. Flyers basketball fan and enjoyed attending many games as a season ticket holder. Jeff was active and athletic, playing tennis and handball in his younger years, later enjoying hiking and bicycling together with Anita. He loved being outdoors, whether at their condo on Winona Lake or relaxing on the back porch at home, often with a Manhattan in hand (light on the vermouth). Jeff was a dedicated small business owner. He founded and led Enterprise Search Associates, an IT-focused recruiting and staffing firm that served clients in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas for nearly 3 decades. His personal relationships cultivated trust. He was known for being an ethical, honest, and principled partner with his clients. Jeff honorably served for 6 years in the US Army Reserve, Air Defense Artillery.



Most important to Jeff, however, was his family. His love for Anita was enduring and the foundation of it all. He cherished time spent together with his children and grandchildren. His warm smile shone the brightest when Anita was by his side and we were all together. Jeff is survived by his wife Anita; his daughter Sarah (Jacques) Hagopian; sons Andrew (Jane Young) Linck and Jared (Jessica Dzieweczynski) Linck; grandchildren Raffi and Mina Hagopian, Olive and Simon Young Linck; sister Claudia (Rick) Williams; in addition to other relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth (Rife) Linck, and his brother Dan Linck. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 13, 2026 at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, OH 45459. Luncheon and a celebration of life will follow at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH 45005. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com