Jeffrey Gauthier

Gauthier, Jeffrey Joseph



JEFFREY JOSEPH GAUTHIER



born on September 3, 1966 and passed away on December 16 2025 at his residence. He was the only son of Thomas R and Dolores "Toni" (Snyder) Gauthier.



Jeff graduated from Belmont High School and received degrees in electronics from ITT Technical School and respiratory therapy from Sinclair Community College.



He began his adult journey working in the electronics industry. However he felt unfulfilled. In his forties he chose to return to school to pursue a career in the medical field. He began as a nursing assistant at Miami Valley Hospital and then as a respiratory therapist. This career choice suited him and his caring nature. Jeff reduced his work time in order to care for his mother for the final years of her life.



Jeff enjoyed car and ship model building. He excelled at the meticulous details necessary for these hobbies. He also spent many hours remodeling his home. He enjoyed doing the work himself and researching how to do the things he did not know.Jeff was preceded in death by his father (9/11/11) and his mother (5/25/24). He is survived by his sister Tonya Gauthier Hatton of Lakeview, Ohio and his nephew Steven R. Hatton (fiancé Brianna Anderson) as well as numerous cousins.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday December 30, 2025 from 4pm to 6pm at the Tobias Funeral Home. 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton. There will be a memorial service at 6pm. Pastor James Ellington will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Indian Lake Community Church Good Samaritan Fund (ILCC Good Samaritan Fund - 121 N. Orchard Island Rd., Russells Point, Ohio43348). This is a mission close to our family's heart.



Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com