JEFFERY, Philip Allen



Age 49, of Kettering, passed away June 30, 2022. Phil was a gregarious force of nature who brought joy and smiles to everyone who knew him. A Kettering native, Phil surrounded himself with a bevy of loyal friends and family as he navigated life. He is survived by his parents, Morton L. Jeffery and Joan Stewart Daily; a brother, Morton Jeffery; nephews, Miles and Sebastian; as well as several aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morton H. Jeffery and Mildred Gertrude Jeffery; maternal grandparents, Bobie and Christina Sutton. Phil worked many years across several sectors of the service industry. He enjoyed hunting and target shooting, softball, darts, watching and supporting his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers and socializing with his many dear friends. Phil attended both Fairmont High School and Sinclair Community College. He was a proud American who supported the military, police and all first responders. He will be in our hearts forever. Services will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. The visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Phillip's name may be made to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

