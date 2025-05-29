Jebber, Edward



Edward J. Jebber December 29, 1939  May 25, 2025



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Edward J. Jebber, age 85, who died peacefully at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida, on May 25, 2025.



A treasured son, twice-beloved husband, devoted father, proud "Giddo" grandfather, and dear friend to many, Edward "Eddie-boy" was born on December 29, 1939, in Akron, Ohio. Edward was a graduate of St. Mary's HS (1958) in Akron and John Carroll University (1963), and spent most of his career in IT, retiring from NCR in Dayton, OH, as an SVP of IT after 20 years.



In 1965, Edward met and fell in love with Sandra Lynne (Owen) Jebber, and they were married in 1967. Edward and Sandra shared 35 joyful, loving years, celebrating their early and mid-adult life together, starting a new family, being deeply invested in raising two children, and spending many summers at the Canadian cottage with generational friends. Their time together was a cherished chapter in Edward's life that was cut short when Sandra unexpectedly passed away in 2000.



In 2005, Edward was blessed to find love again, marrying Molly (Morris) Jebber, filling his life with travel, laughter, and renewed happiness. Their relationship brought new energy into Edward's life, and their 20 years together were marked by love, deep friendship, the joy of travel and family, being "Giddo" to 6 grandkids, and time spent together in Bonita Springs, Florida, with friends old and new.



While Edward was always a driven worker at every age, his most remarkable trait was that he asked for very little in life for himself and consistently took care of those around him. He spent his entire life as the generous provider, first as the oldest son of his family when his father (48) passed away unexpectedly, through his early adult life and his first and second marriages, providing for family members and friends in any way he could without a second thought for as long as he was able. He will be remembered for his selflessness, smile, humor, unwavering strength, and deep love for his family.



Edward is survived by Molly (Morris) Jebber (wife), Kimberly (Jebber) Melnick (daughter), Jason Melnick (son-in-law), Cassandra Melnick (granddaughter), Carson Melnick (grandson), Michael Jebber (son), Jennifer (Kelly) Jebber (daughter-in-law), William Jebber (grandson), Misty Campbell (step-daughter), Kevin Campbell (step-son), grandchildren Jolene, Stetson, and Jordan Campbell, Mitchell Morris (brother-in-law), Sue Morris (mother-in-law), as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Sandra L. (Owen) Jebber (wife), Eddie Jebber (father), Margaret (Kelly) Jebber (mother), Richard L. Jebber (brother), Walter Morris (father-in-law), Donald E. Owen (father-in-law), Martha (Cochran) Owen (mother-in-law), and Timothy Owen (brother-in-law).



A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at St. Joseph's Melkite Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio, located at 927 N Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303. Additional details will be shared with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Melkite Catholic Church or a charity of your choice in Edward's honor.



