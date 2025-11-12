Jeanette Parker

Parker (Pennington), Jeanette Carol



Jeanette Carol Parker, 83, of Springfield, passed away November 8, 2025, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born September 5, 1942, in Morgan County, Kentucky, the daughter of Roscoe and Mescal (Brown) Pennington. Carol attended the Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking and being with her loving family. Survivors include grandchildren; Cory (Amanda) Howard, Brent Parker, Mikka Harlow and Justin Parker, great grandchildren; Nolan and Francis Howard, two loving stepchildren; Harry Parker and Lisa Parker, siblings; Phyllis (Allan) Saylor, Dollie Wright, Elwood Pennington and Wayne Pennington and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; David Parker, December 17, 2021, children; Jani Howard and Steve Fyffe, siblings; Dixie Martin, Willaim David Penning-ton and James Roscoe Pennington and her parents. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM until 3:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FU-NERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 3:00PM with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



