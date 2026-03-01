Jean Friend

Friend, Jean Ellen



age 91 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Jean was born in Millville, Ohio on June 26, 1934 to Walter E. and Josephine S. (nee Kramer) Gaebel. On June 26, 1953, she married Albert L. Friend and together they had four children. Sister Friend served the Lord in many capacities and most endearingly, as a pastor's wife for over 46 years. Jean is survived by her children, Michael (Terry) Friend, Bonnie (Clark) Baker and Mark (Donna) Friend; her 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Ruthann Edwards and Karen Brosman; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Albert L. Friend Sr.; her son, Albert L. Friend Jr.; her sister, Joan Chiles; and her brothers, Roger and Ronnie Gaebel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Abundant Life Apostolic Church, 1590 Hamilton Richmond Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Michael Friend and Dr. Mark Friend officiating. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 10:00am at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com