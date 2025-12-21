Jayne Powell

Powell, Jayne Kathleen



Powell, Jayne Kathleen age 87 of Tipp City, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 18, 2025 at StoryPoint West Milton. She was born August 3, 1938 in Troy, Ohio to the late F. Kenneth and Catherine "Toots" {Suerdieck} Trost. Jayne is preceded in death by her parents and brother Nick (Dottie) Trost. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Stephen "Steve" Powell of Tipp City and her children Kym (Jerry) Harris of Tipp City, Amy Hoover of Tipp City and Matt (Kelli Lovell) Powell of Tempe, Arizona. Also surviving are grandchildren Allyson and Kenneth Hoover and Kali Payne and five cherished great grandchildren.



Jayne was a proud graduate of Tippecanoe High School and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. During her time at BGSU, she became a dedicated member of the Delta Gamma sorority, where she formed lifelong friendships and cherished memories.



Jayne's entrepreneurial spirit led her to open and operate Exchange Unlimited, the first consignment store in Dayton, Ohio, where she became a beloved figure in the community. She was passionate about the store and the relationships she built with her customers and staff. In addition to her business, Jayne was a devoted part-time teacher, sharing her love of learning with her students.



She was also an active member of the Lions Club and the MG Car Club, where she enjoyed the camaraderie of like-minded individuals.



Jayne was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother, always placing her family at the center of her life. Her love, guidance, and unwavering support were the foundation upon which her family thrived. She found great joy in spending time with her loved ones and cherished every moment with them.



An avid lover of games and nature, Jayne enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends, as well as planting flowers and nurturing them as they grew. Her garden was a reflection of her nurturing spirit, a place where beauty and growth were always encouraged.



Jayne's kindness, generosity, and zest for life touched everyone she met. She leaves behind a legacy of community involvement, love for her family, and a passion for the simple pleasures of life.



A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Father Dan Krettek, Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Tipp City. The family suggests that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jayne's honor to please consider the Lions Eye Bank of West Central Ohio, 3309 Office Park Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45439. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



