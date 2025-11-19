Jay Schneider

Schneider, Jay Warren



SCHNEIDER, Jay Warren, age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, November 17, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Jay was a Pharmacist for 50 years and the Owner of the Medicine Shoppe for 40 years before closing in 2016. He was a member of Emmanuel Church of the Brethren, Masonic Lodge and a proud member of The Ohio State Alumni. Jay was preceded in death by his first wife, Phoebe; sister, Sue Slone; and brother, Chuck. He is survived by his wife, Janice L.; sons, Eric J., Craig R. (Colleen), Todd L. (Julie); step-son, Butch Wise; step-daughter, Tammy (Chris) Ludwick; brother, Randy Schneider; grandchildren, Morgan, Reilly, Ethan, Brayden, Kyle; step-grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Mary, Kenny; great-grandchildren, Katie, Keira, Macy, Adlee; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 3:00 PM Friday, November 21, 2025 at Emmanuel Church of The Brethren, 5657 Rosebury Drive with Pastors Carl Baughman and Dean Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church of The Brethren – Huber Heights, in Jay's memory.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



