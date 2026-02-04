Isaacs (Crawford), Janyce Kaye



Janyce Isaacs passed away peacefully on February 1, 2025, surrounded by the family she loved so dearly. Born on December 29, 1946, Janyce was the eldest child of the late Malcolm "Mack" and Wanda Crawford. A 1965 graduate of Talawanda High School, she continued her education at the IBM Business Systems school before beginning a long and dedicated professional career. Janyce brought her talents to several notable organizations over the years, including Cincinnati Bell Telephone, Ohio Casualty Company, Champion Paper, and Avon. In her later years, Janyce enjoyed the community and friendships she found while living at The Knolls of Oxford. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff and residents of The Knolls for the loving care and companionship Janyce received during her time there. Janyce's greatest pride was her family. She is survived by her granddaughter, Rachael Hyden-Howard, and her great-grandson, Lincoln Marcellus Lee Hyden. She also leaves behind her devoted siblings: Michael (Linda) Crawford of Mason, Roger (Debbie) Crawford of Somerville, and Lydia (Chris) Skoglind of Oxford. Her memory will also be cherished by her nieces, Michelle (Chris) Gabbard, Jennifer (Anthony) Kiep, Laura Crawford, and Kristin Crawford; her great-niece, Chloe Gabbard; and her great-nephews, Aiden Gabbard, Brady Kiep, and Max Kiep. Janyce is now reunited with her beloved husband, Larry Isaacs, her son, Nathan Howard, and her parents. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home,1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton on February 7, 2026, from 12 noon until time of service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Janyce's memory to the McCullough-Hyde Foundation.



